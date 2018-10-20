UK Foreign Office Considering Next Steps Over Khashoggi's Death

"We send our condolences to Jamal Khashoggi’s family after this confirmation of his death. We are considering the Saudi report and our next steps. As the Foreign Secretary has said, this was a terrible act and those responsible must be held to account," the spokesperson said.
The Wahington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi went missing on October 2, after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in order to fetch some documents for his upcoming marriage. Commenting on the case, Riyadh had previously denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.
