UK Foreign Office Considering Next Steps Over Khashoggi's Death

LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Foreign Office is mulling a response to the death of Saudi Arabia’s journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

"We send our condolences to Jamal Khashoggi’s family after this confirmation of his death. We are considering the Saudi report and our next steps. As the Foreign Secretary has said, this was a terrible act and those responsible must be held to account," the spokesperson said.

© REUTERS / Middle East Monitor/Handout Washington Post Columnist Jamal Khashoggi Died in Fight in Istanbul Consulate - Saudi Prosecutor General The statement followed the Saudi prosecutor-general’s announcement, who said on state television on Friday that the journalist appeared to have died in a fight with people who had arrived at the diplomatic mission to rendition him.

The Wahington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi went missing on October 2, after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in order to fetch some documents for his upcoming marriage. Commenting on the case, Riyadh had previously denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.