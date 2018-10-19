US Extends Deadline for Divestment From Russian Gaz Group Until December 12

"All transactions and activities otherwise prohibited by the Ukraine Related Sanctions Regulations… involving GAZ Group or any other entity in which GAZ Group owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest and that were in effect prior to April 6, 2018, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, December 12, 2018," the Treasury Department said.
READ MORE: 'Got Off Easy': US Democratic Governor Threatens Russia With New Sanctions
In May, the Treasury said that US companies and citizens will be permitted to conduct financial activities with blocked Russian entities without risking sanctions until August 5. However, on July 31, the United States again announced the extension of sanctions relief until October 23.
All comments
Show new comments (0)