US Sends Carrier Strike Group Above Arctic Circle for First Time in 30 Years

"The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) will expand its complement of capabilities off the coast of Norway, performing air, surface and subsurface operations while being confronted by the trio of freezing temperatures, fierce winds, and unpredictable seas," the release stated. "After honing its skills independently, HSTCSG will join 30 NATO allies and partner nations to participate in Trident Juncture 2018."
READ MORE: US Navy Chopper Crashes on 'Flight Deck' of USS Ronald Reagan, 12 Injured
America was the last US aircraft carrier to operate in the area, participating in NATO exercise North Star in September 1991, the release noted.
More than 50,000 participants — including 14,000 US service members — are expected to participate, utilizing approximately 150 aircraft, 65 ships, and more than 10,000 vehicles in support of the exercise, according to the release.
All comments
Show new comments (0)