Ukrainian Churches File Suits to Contest MP's Decision to Support Autocephaly

According to the documents available on the electronic register of the Supreme Court, the lawsuits were filed by St. George's Monastery in the urban-type settlement of Horodnytsya of the Zhytomyr eparchy and a religious community from the Church of Prelate Nikolai Berdyanskiy of Berdyansk eparchy.
The Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) called Constantinople’s decision a schism, with the ROC's Holy Synod announcing on Monday that it broke Eucharistic communion with Constantinople.
The ROC's Holy Synod also called Constantinople's decision to withdraw the act of 1686, which granted the Moscow Patriarchate the right to ordain the Metropolitan of Kiev, canonically insignificant and noted that the decision was politically motivated.
In April, the Ukrainian parliament supported Poroshenko's decision to send a request to the Patriarchate of Constantinople regarding the creation of an autocephalous church in the country. Earlier in October, the Synod of the Constantinople Patriarchate announced that it would proceed to granting independence to the Orthodox Church in Ukraine.
