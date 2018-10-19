World Leaders Give Patchy Response to Upcoming Summit on Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) The Russia-Turkey-Germany-France summit on Syria will take place on October 27 in Istanbul with the situation in Syria, the agreement on Idlib and political settlement being on the agenda, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin stated.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend the Russia-Turkey-Germany-France summit on Syria in Istanbul on October 27, the German cabinet's deputy spokesperson Martina Fietz said Friday.

"On Saturday, October 27, Chancellor Merkel will take part in a summit on Syria in Istanbul with the presidents of France, Russia and Turkey. The agenda includes, among other things, the situation in Idlib and support for the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreement adopted in Sochi on stabilization in Syria," Fietz told reporters.

The French president's office, in its turn, stated that Emmanuel Macron will not participate in the summit in case the offensive in Idlib takes place.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey October 27 to attend the four-party Russia-Turkey-Germany-France summit, which will discuss the promotion of a political settlement in Syria, steps to strengthen security, as well as the creation of conditions for the return of refugees to Syria.

"The sides will exchange views on the Syrian issues, including on the promotion of the political settlement process, further steps in the interests of strengthening security and stability, creating conditions for the return of refugees and restoring the socio-economic infrastructure," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin will also hold bilateral meetings in Istanbul on October 27 during the Russia-Turkey-Germany-France summit on Syria, the Kremlin press service said.

One of the meetings will be with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Russia and Turkey along with Iran are acting as the guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria since they signed the Astana agreements on the establishment of de-escalation zones in 2017. Moscow and Ankara have recently reached another accord to demilitarize the Idlib de-escalation zone and contribute to Damascus's efforts aimed at putting an end to the over seven-year-long civil war.

The agreement was aimed at prevention of the possible offensive of the Syrian government's troops in the province of Idlib, which remains the last stronghold of the insurgency.