Two Major US Museums Refuse to Use Saudi Funds Amid Khashoggi Case - Reports

The decision concerns the three-months exhibition about Syrian refugees, which has begun earlier in October in the Brooklyn Museum, and a seminar at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, slated for the next week, according to The New York Times.
Both programs were part of the New York Arab Art & Education Initiative, the outlet added.
"While this conversation and a subsequent public colloquium were to be supported by external funds, in light of recent developments we have decided that the Museum will itself fund this event," Daniel Weiss, the Metropolitan Museum’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement, as quoted by The New York Times.
The Brooklyn Museum stated, in its turn, said it would not use the Saudi money to fund the exhibition "Syria, Then and Now: Stories from Refugees a Century Apart" in light of international community’s concerns about Khashoggi's disappearance.
On 18, US President Donald Trump noted that he thought Khashoggi was dead.
Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, went missing on October 2. The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh is investigating into the journalist’s disappearance together with Ankara which has claimed that the journalist was killed by the Saudi authorities, the accusation that it fiercely denied by Saudi Arabia.
Media reported that Turkey has shared with the United States audio and video recordings suggesting the journalist had been murdered inside the Saudi consulate.
The Saudi officials claim that the journalist has left the building and deny any involvement in his disappearing.
