US Needs to 'Thoroughly Re-Evaluate' Ties With Saudi Arabia – Senator Sanders

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The time has come for the United States to review the nation’s long-standing relationship with Saudi Arabia, US Senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

"I have long been troubled by the nature of the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia," Sanders said. "It's time for us to thoroughly re-evaluate that relationship."

The 26-word statement was likely prompted by the disappearance and probable murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Minutes before the Sanders tweet, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that he would advise President Donald Trump to wait for Saudi Arabia to complete an investigation Khashoggi’s fate before acting.