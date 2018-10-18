US to Impose Sanctions on Russia 'Every Month or Two' - Volker

Russia has faced several rounds of sanctions from the United States and the European Union over its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections, and alleged involvement in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury in early March.

US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker has stated that the Trump administration will impose sanctions on Russia "every month or two."

"The second thing we’ve done is we’ve tried to increase the pressure we are putting on Russia in order to get them to negotiate toward a solution. That includes keeping sanctions in place in the United States and increasing those sanctions periodically over time, and that’s the track that we have been on during the course of the Trump administration, and we’ll continue to be on," Volker said. "You’ll see additional sanctions come into play every month or two months or so as we’ve seen."

Volker noted that the United States is “working very closely with European allies” on the issue of anti-Russian sanctions.

READ MORE: Russia's De-Dollarization Plan Not a Tool in Event of Sanctions — Minister

In August, a group of US senators introduced a bill envisaging the imposition of new sanctions against Moscow, including those targeting the country's oil industry and transactions with Russian sovereign debt.

In recent years, Russia has repeatedly been accused of carrying out cyberattacks against other countries, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, and attempting, in particular, to influence the results of elections.

Moscow has repeatedly denied all the accusations also emphasizing its desire to see convincing evidence of Russian nationals' involvement in the incidents.

Ukraine Military Sales

US officials will meet with their Ukrainian counterparts to discuss potential foreign military sales since Washington has already approved a new package of security assistance for Ukraine, US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker announced.

"We have, working through the Congress, a new package of foreign military financing, and we'll be sitting down with Ukrainians to talk possibly about foreign military sales and what would make sense for them," Volker said.

In September, President Donald Trump and the Congress boosted US military aid to Ukraine, allocating $250 million in security assistance to the country under the 2019 Department of Defense Appropriations Act.