Trump Says Has No Financial Interests in Saudi Arabia and Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has no business interests in either Saudi Arabia or Russia, dismissing reports to the contrary as fake news.

"For the record, I have no financial interests in Saudi Arabia (or Russia, for that matter). Any suggestion that I have is just more FAKE NEWS (of which there is plenty)!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

At the same time, multiple media reports have noted Trump's past business dealings with the Saudis, including Trump's claim from a 2015 rally during which he said the kingdom spent millions of dollars on apartments in Trump's New York buildings and other properties.

In addition, CNN reported that a lobbying firm for Saudi Arabia has spent more than $270,000 between October 2016 and March 2017 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

There are also reports that according to public records, Trump registered eight limited-liability companies with ties to possible deals in Saudi Arabia. Four were dissolved or canceled two months after their creation, and the other four were dissolved or canceled after November of 2016.