The Moroccan national was taken by helicopter from Fuhlsbuttel prison in Hamburg to the city's airport, and then from there to Frankfurt am Main. He was then taken to Casablanca in a Moroccan aircraft, accompanied by German Federal Police.

German authorities deported 44-year-old Mounir el Motassadeq to Morocco; the man was found to be an accomplice of the Islamists who carried out the attacks in the United States on September 11, 2001, according to the DPA.

Following his deportation to Morocco, Mounir el Motassadeq is banned from entering Germany until April 3, 2064 at the earliest.

Mounir el Motassadeq, a member of a group of al-Qaeda* affiliates in Germany known as the 'Hamburg cell' was incarcerating in 2006 for supporting Egyptian terrorist Mohamed Atta, one of the architects behind the 9/11 attacks, and two other terrorists by footing the bill for their university tuition fees and housing to give the impression that they were students.

