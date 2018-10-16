Germany Deports Associate of 9/11 Attackers to Morocco

German authorities deported 44-year-old Mounir el Motassadeq to Morocco; the man was found to be an accomplice of the Islamists who carried out the attacks in the United States on September 11, 2001, according to the DPA.
READ MORE: Saudis Created ‘Little Crucible' for 9/11 Hijackers, CIA Never Told FBI
Mounir el Motassadeq, a member of a group of al-Qaeda* affiliates in Germany known as the 'Hamburg cell' was incarcerating in 2006 for supporting Egyptian terrorist Mohamed Atta, one of the architects behind the 9/11 attacks, and two other terrorists by footing the bill for their university tuition fees and housing to give the impression that they were students.
Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)