Register
23:16 GMT +315 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington.

    US Lawmakers Dismiss Trump’s ‘Rogue Killers’ Theory of Khashoggi’s Disappearance

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    World
    Get short URL
    404

    American elected officials harshly criticized US President Donald Trump’s theory that “rogue killers” could be behind the disappearance of Saudi Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi earlier in October. Khashoggi is widely believed to have been killed at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

    Trump told reporters Monday morning after a phone call with Saudi Arabia's King Salman, "I don't want to get into his mind, but it sounded to me like maybe these could have been rogue killers. Who knows?" Trump added that the king was "very, very strong" in denying knowledge of Khashoggi's whereabouts. "We're gonna try getting to the bottom of it very soon," the president said.

    The "rogue killers" remark was widely condemned as a dubious hypothesis as to the fate of the Saudi journalist, who was a US resident. Critics noted that Trump had failed to cite specific reasons to support his idea.

    "Blaming ‘rogue killers' for brutal Khashoggi murder makes our president look like a Saudi apologist living in an alternative reality — once again disregarding facts & demeaning American values," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) tweeted Monday.

    "Been hearing the ridiculous ‘rogue killers' theory was where the Saudis would go with this," said Sen. Chris Murphy, a fellow Democrat for Connecticut, adding that it is "absolutely extraordinary they were able to enlist the President of the United States as their PR agent to float it."

    It's not clear how the supposed rogue assailants would have been able to gain access to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, nor how they'd be able to smuggle a body out.

    Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate to complete paperwork on October 2. Since then, the Saudi writer has not reappeared. Unconfirmed reports have suggested Turkish officials have audio and perhaps video evidence of Khashoggi's murder and dismemberment.

    Saudi officials agreed to allow a combined Turkish and Saudi investigative unit to convene Monday and examine the consulate where Khashoggi is rumored to have been slain, but that inspection may not furnish many quality leads: cleaners were photographed entering the building before the joint investigative team entered.

    ​Analyst Sibel Edmonds, former FBI whistleblower and publisher of Newsbud, on the other hand, said Monday that Trump's remark was "very plausible" based on Khashoggi's less-well-known history as not only a Saudi columnist at the Washington Post, but as someone who has been linked to intelligence agencies and the bin Laden family.

    US officials said over the past week that Khashoggi's disappearance is yet another sour pill to swallow in Saudi-US relations. Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC) wrote in a letter to the president published by AntiWar that Riyadh does not regard American values highly and works against US interests.

    "We were reminded of that in 2016 when the House Intelligence Committee released the 28 pages of the Congressional Joint Inquiry into the 9/11 attacks upon the United States, which were classified by the Bush Administration. As you recall, the 28 pages implicated the Saudi royal family in financially supporting the 9/11 hijackers," Jones wrote.

    In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York.
    © AP Photo / Marty Lederhandler
    Terror Lawsuit: Relatives of 9/11 Victims Sue Saudi Government

    "Despite this, the United States continues to treat Saudi Arabia as if it were one of our greatest allies. That is as stupid as it is sickening. Nearly 3,000 Americans were killed in the 9/11 attacks, and many are still suffering and dying from mental and physical wounds. I urge you to demand answers from the Saudi Arabian government regarding the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, to end American support of Saudi Arabian involvement in the Yemeni Civil War and to reevaluate our unholy alliance with the kingdom immediately."

    Related:

    Trump Won't Risk Economic War With Saudis Over Khashoggi Case – Iranian Analyst
    Saudi King Orders to Open Internal Investigation Into Khashoggi Case - Official
    UK Drafting Saudi Sanctions List in Wake of Khashoggi Disappearance - Reports
    Saudi Interior Ministry Denies Reports Alleging Murder of Journalist Khashoggi
    US Calls on Saudi Arabia to Conduct Probe into Khashoggi Disappearance
    Tags:
    journalist, Washington Post, Jamal Khashoggi, Richard Blumenthal, Chris Murphy, Donald Trump, United States, Istanbul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Autumn in Golf Park
    The Globe in 50 Shades of Autumn
    Keyboard Warfare
    Keyboard Warfare
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse