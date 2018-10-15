Kuwait Defends Saudi Arabia Amid Growing Scandal Over Vanished Journalist

DOHA (Sputnik) - Kuwait rejects unfounded claims against its Gulf partner Saudi Arabia over the vanishing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and will follow the probe with interest, its deputy prime minister said Monday.

In a statement carried by Kuwait's Kuna state news agency, Anas Saleh said the cabinet "stands in opposition" to an "unlawful campaign" against the kingdom and its reputation.

He said Kuwait would wait for results of the probe into what happened to Khashoggi – a known critic of the Saudi government – and would not allow the smear campaign to hurt bilateral ties.

Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates sided with Saudi Arabia on Sunday after warnings from US and UK leaders to punish it if the Turkish inquiry confirms its role in the suspected killing of the journalist who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.