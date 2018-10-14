Israel's Supreme Court Intervenes in US Student’s Deportation

The student has been held at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport detention center for more than a week over her alleged support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The Israeli Supreme Court decided to suspend the impending deportation of American graduate student Lara Alqasem who was previously barred from the country over her alleged activities in support of an international boycott campaign started by pro-Palestinian organizations.

The court ruled that the student’s deportation is to be halted until the judges have the opportunity to hear her appeal, which was submitted on Sunday by her lawyer, Yotam Ben-Hillel, and is expected to be reviewed during the next week.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes shortly after Alqasem’s appeal was rejected by Tel Aviv District Court.

Alqasem, who arrived in the country on a student visa in order to begin a master's degree at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has been held at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport detention center for more than a week over her alleged support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.