Moscow Holds Live Video Broadcast With International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) will help Moscow participate in the ALL-Russian Festival of Science, Nauka 0+. A live ISS transmission, organized by Russia's Roscosmos space agency, will allow people from around the world to pose questions to the cosmonauts.

Running October 12-14, the 13th annual All-Russian Festival of Science, Nauka 0+, is expected to become the largest popular science event of its kind in the world, focusing on themes including the science of the future, and Russia's role in global scientific exploration. The festival promises to bring together the most eminent scientists and academics from around the world and attract close to 900,000 visitors.

The title of the festival, Nauka 0+, comes from the Russian word for science and an indication that it is good for people from 'zero up', i.e. that scientific discovery is something that people of all ages should be able to take part in, and from every walk of life.