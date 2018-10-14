Khashoggi Fiancee Might Visit White House if Trump Helps Investigation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who disappeared on October 2 in Turkey, said she will consider accepting US President Donald Trump's invitation to the White House only if he helps to reveal what happened to Khashoggi.

"In recent days I saw reports about President Trump wanting to invite me to the White House. If he makes a genuine contribution to the efforts to reveal what happened inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that day, I will consider accepting his invitation," Hatice Cengiz said in an article published by the New York Times newspaper.

Trump said he had invited the journalist's fiancee to Washington after she wrote a letter to his administration. The US president argued no one knew what had happened to Khashoggi, and that the US was looking into this very seriously.

Khashoggi vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage. The Washington Post reported earlier this week that Turkey informed US officials about audio and video recordings suggesting the journalist had been allegedly murdered in the Saudi consulate.

Saudi Arabia denied any involvement in the disappearance of Khashoggi, saying that the journalist had left the consulate. On Friday, Saudi Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz condemned the claims circulating in media outlets about orders to kill missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on the part of the authorities, saying they were lies and baseless allegations.