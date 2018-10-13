Trump Thanks Erdogan for Help in US Pastor Brunson's Release

US President Donald Trump commented on the recent release of American pastor Andrew Brunson by Turkey.

US President Donald Trump invited Pastor Andrew Brunson to the White House on Saturday after he was freed by a Turkish court.

Trump also thanked Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his help in the release of the American pastor.

"Pastor Andrew Brunson, released by Turkey, will be with me in the Oval Office at 2:30 P.M. (this afternoon). It will be wonderful to see and meet him," Trump tweeted, adding he wanted to thank Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his help.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump denied making any deals with Turkey to secure the release of US Pastor Andrew Brunson.

There was NO DEAL made with Turkey for the release and return of Pastor Andrew Brunson. I don’t make deals for hostages. There was, however, great appreciation on behalf of the United States, which will lead to good, perhaps great, relations between the United States & Turkey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2018

Brunson was detained three years ago over his alleged ties to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Turkey of plotting the 2016 failed military coup.

Following the pastor's detention, the United States imposed sanctions against Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and doubled previously levied import tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

The pastor was released from prison in July, only to be placed under house arrest. He was allowed to walk free on Friday after a court in Izmir ruled he did not have to serve any more jail time. He soon boarded a plane for the United States.