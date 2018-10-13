Register
18:18 GMT +313 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Khashoggi was a Saudi insider. He rubbed shoulders with the Saudi royal family and supported its efforts to nudge the entrenched ultraconservative clerics to accept reforms. He was a close aide to the kingdom’s former spy chief and was a leading voice in the country’s prominent dailies

    Trump Jr. Retweets Post on Missing Saudi Journalist's Alleged Link to Terrorists

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    World
    Get short URL
    201

    On Friday, the Saudi Interior Ministry rejected allegations that missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

    Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the current US President, has retweeted a post which claimed that missing Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was linked to terrorists.

    The move came after correspondent Patrick Poole from the US news website PJ Media claimed on his Twitter page that Khashoggi was "the author of this notorious 1988 Arab News article of him tooling around Afghanistan with Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda co-founder Abdullah Azzam."

    Sean Davis, founder of the conservative political website The Federalist, shared Poole's tweet on Khashoggi, arguing that a public stance on the missing Saudi journalist is like other "evidence-free narratives." Davis's tweet, in turn, was reposted by Donald Trump Jr. from his public Twitter account.

    This came after Saudi Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef slammed allegations by Turkish investigators regarding the death of Khashoggi as "lies," stressing that the accusations of murder were underscored by attempts to target the Saudi government.

    In another development, President Donald Trump told CBS that the US "is going to get to the bottom of of Khashoggi's disappearance." Trump warned that Saudi authorities are behind all this, the US would inflict "severe punishment" on them.

    READ MORE: Journalist Disappearance Row: Companies, Media Pull Out of Saudi-Sponsored Event

    The US President added that Riyadh is vehemently denying the accusations and that he is unwilling to hurt US jobs by halting over $100 billion in military sales to Saudi Arabia at this point.

    Earlier, Trump pledged to call Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in connection with Khashoggi's disappearance which he said is a serious problem that will prompt Washington to look "very hard" to get answers.

    A still image taken from CCTV video and obtained by TRT World claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey Oct. 2, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Reuters TV
    US State Department Clueless About Saudi Journalist Khashoggi's Fate
    On Thursday, a Saudi delegation arrived in Ankara and formed a joint team with Turkey to "uncover the circumstances of the disappearance" of Khashoggi, which came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Riyadh to prove that they had nothing to do with the incident.

    The Turkish Foreign Ministry, for its part, reported that Saudi Arabia has authorized Turkish officials to access the consulate building in relation to the disappearance.

    Khashoggi has been missing since October 2, when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to obtain documents needed for his upcoming marriage.

    Related:

    Turkey Launches Probe Into Disappearance of Saudi Journalist - Reports
    Saudi Crown Prince to Allow Turkey to Search Consulate for Missing Journalist
    Kingdom Critic: Prominent Saudi Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Disappears in Turkey
    Tags:
    stance, evidence, allegations, terrorists, journalist, Osama bin Laden, Donald Trump, Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse