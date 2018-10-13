Ship With Scrap Metal Sinks in Black Sea, All Sailors Rescued - Transport Agency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A ship sailing under the flag of Panama and loaded with scrap metal has sunk in the Black Sea at the depth of 6,500 feet, a spokesperson for the Russian Federal Agency of Sea and River Transport told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The captain of the ship sent a distress signal reporting about an increased angle of list of the vessel. All crew members — two nationals of Turkey and six nationals of Azerbaijan — were rescued. The vessel sank at the depth of 1,900 meters," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the ship sank 50 miles away from the coast.

The preliminary findings showed that the vessel listed to its side and subsequently capsized possibly due to an occasional displacement of the cargo onboard.

