UK Reluctant to Use Diplomatic Channels to Retrieve Detained Student - UAE Min.

DUBAI (Sputnik) - UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash expressed dissatisfaction with London's actions within the case of UK student Matthew Hedges, detained in the United Arab Emirates on spying charges, adding that the UK authorities are reluctant to address the case via common channels.

"Case of Mathew Hedges extensively discussed with UK colleagues over last 5 months. Unusual & embarrassing revelations about friends & allies. With reluctance of UK authorities to address matter thru common channels, due legal process needs to take its course," Gargash said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, media reported that Hedges, 31, was apprehended at Dubai airport in May while trying to leave the country after a research trip for his studies at Durham University. He has been held incommunicado in Abu Dhabi for weeks, having spoken by phone to his mother only once, according to The Times.

Since his detention, Hedges reportedly had two visits from UK Foreign Office officials and one visit from his wife Daniela Tejada, with whom he also had a telephone call. On Wednesday, the detainee was brought to the UAE's state security court for hearing and allowed to see a lawyer. The case was postponed until October 24.