Register
04:37 GMT +313 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The district of West Bay, Doha. File photo

    US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Meets With Taliban Officials in Doha – Report

    © Sputnik / Abdulkader Hajj
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The exact nature of the meeting is a tightly guarded secret.

    Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, met with Taliban representatives in Qatar on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    This is the second time in four months that American officials have engaged in direct talks with Taliban representatives.

    Members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters guard during a patrol in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan (File)
    © AP Photo / Allauddin Khan
    Taliban Threatens to Attack Polling Sites During Afghan Elections - Reports
    While the content of the negotiations has not been disclosed, US President Donald Trump has called for a strategy to end the 17-year-old Afghan War, which Mother Jones' Tim Murphy not-so-precisely called "a war old enough to enlist itself." (US citizens cannot enlist until the age of 18, except in cases where parental consent enables enlistment at age 17.)

    Khalilzad is on his first trip as the special representative, Reuters reported. His 11-day trip includes stops in Afghanistan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

    The US State Department, however, declined to comment. "We can't confirm specific meetings or the content of diplomatic conversations," an anonymous State Department official told Reuters.

    "Special Representative Khalilzad held a number of meetings with a wide range of stakeholders as part of his trip to explore how best to reach a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan," the source added.

    Earlier in July, Alice Wells, the State Department's deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, also met Taliban representatives in Doha, a conference which was described by the participants as "talks about talks," according to the Wall Street Journal. The Taliban side described the meeting as having produced "very positive signals."

    The US flag
    © Photo : Pixabay
    US Ready to Talk With Both Afghan Gov’t, Taliban to Help Find Peace Solution - State Dept.
    The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 as a reaction to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with the mission lasting until December 28, 2014. In 2015, NATO initiated a new mission, Resolute Support, which was aimed at providing training assistance to Afghan security forces. Nevertheless, seemingly endless US operations have shown limited effectiveness at establishing enduring peace in Afghanistan.

    Taliban officials have demanded the withdrawal of US forces from the country and the establishment of a government in Kabul that reflects the group's view of Islam.

    Related:

    Afghan Forces Kill 4 Taliban Militants in Western Herat Province - Reports
    CENTCOM Confirms First–Ever F-35 Combat Strike Against Taliban in Afghanistan
    US F-35s May Strike Taliban Within Days as Civilian Casualties Surge - Reports
    Afghanistan Ready for Direct Dialogue With Taliban Under Constitution – Envoy
    US Strikes Taliban After Group Agrees to Join Moscow Talks – Afghan Lawmaker
    Two US Strikes Kill 30 Taliban Fighters in Afghanistan - NATO
    Tags:
    negotiations, meeting, Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, United States, Qatar, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse