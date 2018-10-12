Israeli Court Upholds Barring of US Student, Rejects Her Appeal

Tel Aviv District Court announced Friday it ruled to reject an appeal of the US citizen who had been previously refused entry upon flying into Israel.
Alqasem, who arrived in the country on a student visa in order to begin a master's degree at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has been held at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport detention center for more than a week over her alleged support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
READ MORE: American Student Held in Israel Appeals Her Detention Over Activism — Reports
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauertt, in turn, told reporters on Wednesday that Israel has a right to determine who should be allowed into the country, without specifying the US position on the issue.
