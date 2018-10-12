Ukrainian Orthodox Church Refuses to Partake in Unifying Council

KIEV (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) is not going to take part in the unification council, initiated by the non-canonical church in Ukraine after the Constantinople Patriarchate began the process to grant autocephaly to Ukraine, chairman of the UOC's Synodal Information Department Archbishop Clement told Sputnik on Friday.

“We are not going to take part,” Clement said when asked whether the UOC would take part in the Unification Council.

The non-canonical church earlier called on the churches in Ukraine to begin preparations for a unifying council, which is to decide on church unity and select the head of a united local church.

The Constantinople Patriarchate also decided to lift the anathema of two leaders of schismatic churches in Ukraine and return the metropolia under Constantinople's jurisdiction, canceling its 1686 decision.

In response, the Russian Orthodox Church said that the Constantinople Patriarchate’s move was "deeply anticanonical" and "catastrophic" and announced it forced to end eucharistic ties between the churches.