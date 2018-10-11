Register
20:41 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soyuz MS-10 Launches to ISS from Baikonur Cosmodrome

    Scenarios for ISS if Next Manned Launch is Canceled

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    When a manned launch is canceled the ISS crew usually waits for the next launch and another crew.

    In accordance with ISS operational rules, in case of emergency, there's more than enough food, fuel, air and water on board the ISS. Therefore, the ISS crew has everything necessary for a normal stay on board the station until the arrival of the next spacecraft carrying crew and cargo.

    The station's supply system is based on holding out for one missed cycle; that means that the supplies are stored keeping in mind that they should be sufficient to last until the launch following the canceled one.

    Progress MS-02 approaching the ISS
    © Photo: NASA/Jeff Williams
    Progress MS-02 approaching the ISS

    READ MORE: Soyuz MS-10 Emergency Lands in Kazakhstan, Crew Feels Well — Roscosmos Head

    Therefore, there are supplies, food, water, air and fuel on board the ISS to maintain the crew for 4-6 months.

    Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (Jaxa) new solid fuel rocket Epsilon at Jaxa's Uchinoura Space Center at Kimotsuki town in Kagoshima prefecture, Japan's southern island of Kyushu (File)
    © AFP 2018 / JIJI PRESS
    JAXA Postpones Launch of Cargo Vehicle to ISS Without Explanations - NASA

    There is also an emergency stock, designed for 40 days of autonomous existence. At the same time, the station's supplies of water and air are recycled.

    If a decision is made to end the flight, the crew can return to Earth while the necessary work is being done. The astronauts would be able to leave the station within a few minutes; there is an emergency scenario that has been tested by the crew where the astronauts enter a descent vehicle and return to Earth.

    READ MORE: Russian Space Industry Source Says No New Leaks Found at ISS

    Permanent Multipurpose Module (PMM) and a docked Russian Soyuz spacecraft
    © REUTERS / NASA
    Russia Refuses to Accuse US Astronauts of Soyuz Air Leak Until Probe Completed - ISS Official
    The evacuation was tested on Earth and is a mandatory component of astronauts' training curriculum. At the same time, in terms of trajectory and load, an off-nominal descent to Earth is no different from a planned one. Leaving the station is part of the training curriculum of astronauts and it takes months and even years to prepare for it.

    READ MORE: Russian Spacecraft Under Careful Scrutiny After ISS Air Leak Incident — Source

    Even in case of emergency, when the crew ends up isolated on board the ship (or the descent vehicle), they still have several days to determine the cause of the incident. At the same time, the astronauts can immediately undock or attempt (if possible) to save the station or equipment.

    In turn, the ISS can be controlled from the Earth and function without a crew on board. Part of the crew can also leave the station, whereby some astronauts could return to Earth and some could remain on board waiting for the next launch and their colleagues.

    READ MORE: All You Need to Know About Soyuz MS-10 Crew That Emergency Landed in Kazakhstan

    Tags:
    astronauts, manned mission, International Space Station (ISS)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok