Register
20:20 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Royal gate in the church of Christ's Resurrection (Savior on Blood) is back in place after eight years of restoration work

    Russian Orthodox Church Forced to End Eucharistic Ties With Constantinople

    © Sputnik / Sergey Ermokhin
    World
    Get short URL
    126

    Previously, a representative of the Constantinople Patriarchate announced that the synod of the church had decided to lift the anathema of two leaders of schismatic churches in Ukraine and return the metropolia under Constantinople's jurisdiction.

    According to Russian Orthodox Church Synod representative Vladimir Legoyda, the Constantinople Patriarchate’s move is deeply anticanonical.

    “Constantinople, in fact, has declared it entered into canonical communion with the schismatics and with an excommunicated person. The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church will give a proper assessment of these actions during its next meeting, which will be held on October 15 in Minsk," he said.

    READ MORE: Antiochian Orthodox Church Calls Meeting on Ukrainian Religious Independence

    In the meantime, Priest Alexander Volkov, spokesman for the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, said that the decision was "catastrophic," adding that the Patriarchate of Constantinople "has already crossed the red line.”

    "In fact, it is possible to describe what was adopted today at the Synod of the Church of Constantinople as the legalization of schism… Unfortunately, the calls from all corners of the world Orthodoxy were not heard in Istanbul. And today the Constantinople Patriarchate made catastrophic decisions — first of all, for itself, and in general for the whole world Orthodoxy," Volkov said in an interview with Russia's Spas religious television channel.

    Earlier in the day, the Constantinople Synod has confirmed in a statement, it reversed the 1686 decision which transferred the Kiev Metropolis to the Moscow Patriarchate.

    "To revoke the legal binding of the Synodal Letter of the year 1686, issued for the circumstances of that time, which granted the right through oikonomia [abatement of canonic rules] to the Patriarch of Moscow to ordain the Metropolitan of Kyiv," the patriarchate said in a statement.

    Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia
    © Photo : Press service of the Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia
    Russian Patriarch Sends Letters to Orthodox Churches' Heads About 'Ukrainian Autocephaly'
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko previously supported a movement for establishing a single local autocephalous church in the country based on the non-canonical Ukrainian Orthodox churches, which were headed by anti-Russian clerics.

    In mid-September, two exarchs of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople started working in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate (UOC-KP), which came as part of Constantinople's preparations to grant autocephaly to the UOC-KP.

    READ MORE: Ukrainian Orthodox Church Refutes Reports Alleging Autonomous Status Claims

    The initiative has been strongly criticized by the Russian Orthodox Church, which moved on to the actual "breaking of diplomatic relations" with the Patriarchate of Constantinople, suspending service with its hierarchs.

    Related:

    Ukrainian Orthodox Church Refutes Reports Alleging Autonomous Status Claims
    Constantinople Deepening Schism in Orthodox Church – Moscow Patriarchate Source
    Russian Patriarch Writes to Orthodox Churches' Heads on 'Ukrainian Autocephaly'
    Antiochian Orthodox Church Calls Meeting on Ukrainian Religious Independence
    Tags:
    Orthodox Christmas, Constantinople Patriarchate, Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Bartholomew I, Alexander Volkov, Vladimir Legoyda, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse