Assange's Lawyer Plans to Take Legal Action Against Ecuador's Foreign Chief

On Friday, Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Jose Valencia Amores reiterated the country's decision to grant asylum to the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks' founder, Julian Assange.

Julian Assange's legal team are planning to take legal action against the Ecuadorian foreign minister, Jose Valencia Amores, for having publicized confidential information about the whistleblower's asylum process, Assange's lawyer Carlos Poveda told Sputnik on Thursday.

The top Ecuadorian official earlier reaffirmed his country's preparedness to grant Assange asylum.

"His status of the person who is seeking asylum still remains in force," the foreign minister told The Universo newspaper.

Valencia added that Assange's issue must be settled through a direct dialogue between the whistleblower's lawyers and the authorities of the United Kingdom, where he is currently residing in the Ecuadorian embassy premises.

He has been staying there since June 2012 after the United Kingdom pledged to extradite him to Sweden, where he was accused of sexual offenses. While the Swedish police dropped the charges in 2017, Assange is still wary of being extradited to the United States, where he is wanted for leaking classified documents of the US State Department.

