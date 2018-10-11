US-Led Coalition, Iraqi Forces Arrest Members of Key Daesh Facilitation Group

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US-led coalition in Iraq and Iraqi Special Forces have arrested 10 members of a suspected network that provided funds to the Daesh* terrorist group, Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Thursday.

"Iraqi Special Operations Forces with the assistance of Coalition Forces arrested members of the al-Rawi financial network, a key ISIS [Daesh] financial facilitation group, during operations conducted in Baghdad and Erbil, Iraq, from Oct. 7-9, 2018," the release said. "The Government of Iraq enabled partner forces in both cities to make a total of 10 arrests."

The coalition's Commander Major General Patrick Roberson said the arrests were a "major blow" to the capacity of Daesh to threaten and terrorize civilians.

"This demonstrates that those who assist in, sponsor, or provide financial, material or technological support to ISIS will face severe consequences," he said.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against the Daesh in Iraq with the cooperation of the Iraqi government.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia