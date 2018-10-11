Register
16:56 GMT +311 October 2018
    A reporter uses his mobile phone to record U.S. President Donald Trump at a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018

    Trump: 'I Have to Find Out What Happened' to Missing Saudi Journalist - Reports

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Journalist Jamal Khashoggi allegedly went missing in Turkey last week after he left the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents needed for his upcoming marriage, according to the Saudi Consulate General.

    US Investigators in Turkey will probe the case of the missing Saudi journalist, US President Donald Trump stated, adding "I have to find out what happened."

    "We're being very tough. And we have investigators over there and we're working with Turkey, and frankly, we're working with Saudi Arabia. We want to find out what happened," Trump said in an interview the Fox News.

    The US president has stated previously that his administration was very concerned about what happened to the journalist and is determined to find out who was involved in his disappearance.

    According to the US media reports, Turkish investigators believe the journalist was murdered inside the Saudi Consulate. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegation, saying that the journalist left the consulate building.

    Saudi Missing Journalist
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Saudi Journalist's Disappearance Should Prompt US to Halt Arms Sales - Senator
    In an earlier interview with Fox News, Trump expressed reluctance to halt arms sales to the kingdom, saying such a move would hurt the US defense industry.

    On October 10, the White House said in a press release that US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner had spoken by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

    More than 20 Republican and Democratic lawmakers have invoked the Global Magnistky Act to instruct the Trump administration to investigate the journalist's disappearance. Other lawmakers have demanded a halt to US weapons sales to the kingdom in response to the incident.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Says Dissatisfied With Saudi Explanations for Journalist Disappearance

    Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Khashoggi was a Saudi insider. He rubbed shoulders with the Saudi royal family and supported its efforts to nudge the entrenched ultraconservative clerics to accept reforms. He was a close aide to the kingdom’s former spy chief and was a leading voice in the country’s prominent dailies
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    US Senators Urge Trump to Explore Sanctions Against Saudi Arabia Over Missing Columnist Khashoggi
    A week earlier, the Turkish-Arab Media Association reported that Khashoggi had gone missing in Turkey.

    His fiancee explained that the journalist had been invited to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to get documents needed for his forthcoming marriage. The fiancee stayed outside waiting for Khashoggi for several hours before she was told by one of the Consulate General's employees that her fiance had already left and she’s not seen him since.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
