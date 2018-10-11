Register
13:30 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soyuz MS-10 Launch to ISS from Baikonur Cosmodrome

    Soyuz MS-10 Lands in Kazakhstan, Crew Feels Well - Roscosmos Head

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    World
    Get short URL
    91016

    A Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft atop a Soyuz FG rocket manned by a team of two cosmonauts was set to deliver a team to the International Space Station (ISS).

    Russian state space corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has commented on the Soyuz MS-10 emergency landing saying that the Soyuz crew landed and everyone is alive.

    "The crew has landed. All are alive," Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

    Earlier, NASA reported that the search and rescue teams are on their way toward the touchdown site of the two Soyuz spacecraft crew members, following a launch accident. 

    "The Soyuz capsule has landed back on Earth carrying two crew members… Search and rescue teams report they are in contact with the Soyuz crew, who report they are in good condition. The teams are en route to the landing site," NASA said on Twitter.

    The crew of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft has landed in Kazakhstan and been in contact, a source told Sputnik earlier the same day, adding that the crew feels "good, as well as possible after experiencing such g-forces."

    Launch of Soyuz MS-10 Spacecraft Atop Soyuz FG
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Launch of Soyuz MS-10 Spacecraft Atop Soyuz FG

    A carrier failure occurred during the launch of the Soyuz spacecraft to the ISS with Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague onboard, according to the source speaking to Sputnik. They have been experiencing a g-force of 6gs during the landing, the source noted.

    A Roscosmos commission will carry out an inspection of the rocket space center where the Soyuz FG rocket was produced, according to the source.

    "A state commission was formed by my decision to determine the cause of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket accident. It has already begun work. Telemetry is being studied. Rescue services have been working from the first second of the accident. The Soyuz-MS spacecraft emergency rescue system worked properly. The crew was rescued," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

    Earlier in the day, the rescue teams reported seeing a parachute descending with the craft, after the emergency on the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft.

    Four Mi-8 helicopters took off from Kazakh airports to search for the crew who landed somewhere in Kazakhstan, the Russian military said.

    READ MORE: JAXA Postpones Launch of Cargo Vehicle to ISS Without Explanations — NASA

    The live stream was interrupted several minutes after the launch.

    The launch of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft atop the Soyuz FG rocket manned by a team of two cosmonauts instead of three started at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time (08:40 GMT) on October 11.

    Related:

    WATCH ISS Expedition 56 Landing in Kazakhstan After Six Month in Space
    Indian Astronaut May Travel to ISS on Board Russia's Soyuz in 2022 - Source
    First UAE Astronaut to Fly to ISS for 11-Day Mission on April 5, 2019
    JAXA Postpones Launch of Cargo Vehicle to ISS Without Explanations - NASA
    Tags:
    emergency, accident, landing, Soyuz MS-10, ISS, NASA, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok