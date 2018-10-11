Soyuz MS-10 Lands in Kazakhstan, Crew Feels Well - Roscosmos Head

A Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft atop a Soyuz FG rocket manned by a team of two cosmonauts was set to deliver a team to the International Space Station (ISS).

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin has commented on the Soyuz MS-10 emergency landing saying that the Soyuz crew landed and everyone is alive.

"The crew has landed. All are alive," Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, NASA reported that the search and rescue teams are on their way toward the touchdown site of the two Soyuz spacecraft crew members, following a launch accident.

"The Soyuz capsule has landed back on Earth carrying two crew members… Search and rescue teams report they are in contact with the Soyuz crew, who report they are in good condition. The teams are en route to the landing site," NASA said on Twitter.

The crew of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft has landed in Kazakhstan and been in contact, a source told Sputnik earlier the same day, adding that the crew feels "good, as well as possible after experiencing such g-forces."

A carrier failure occurred during the launch of the Soyuz spacecraft to the ISS with Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague onboard, according to the source speaking to Sputnik. They have been experiencing a g-force of 6gs during the landing, the source noted.

You can see how violent the cabin inside the #Soyuz gets right at separation. Wow. Camera feed cuts right after. Hoping for a safe return. #NASA pic.twitter.com/uQUzYd2LmI — Ryan Romeike (@RyanRomeike) 11 октября 2018 г.

A Roscosmos commission will carry out an inspection of the rocket space center where the Soyuz FG rocket was produced, according to the source.

"A state commission was formed by my decision to determine the cause of the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket accident. It has already begun work. Telemetry is being studied. Rescue services have been working from the first second of the accident. The Soyuz-MS spacecraft emergency rescue system worked properly. The crew was rescued," Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the rescue teams reported seeing a parachute descending with the craft, after the emergency on the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft.

Four Mi-8 helicopters took off from Kazakh airports to search for the crew who landed somewhere in Kazakhstan, the Russian military said.

The live stream was interrupted several minutes after the launch.

The launch of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft atop the Soyuz FG rocket manned by a team of two cosmonauts instead of three started at 11:40 a.m. Moscow time (08:40 GMT) on October 11.