Trump Says Has Spoken to Saudi Officials About Disappeared Journalist Khashoggi

When asked whether he has spoken to Saudi officials regarding Khashoggi's disappearance, Trump said, "The answer is yes."
The president said he had discussed the matter with Saudi officials at the highest level more than once.
He added that his administration was very concerned about what happened to the journalist and determined to find out who was involved in his disappearance. Trump promised to take a very serious look at the incident, characterizing it as a "very sad situation."
He also revealed that his associates have called Khashoggi's fiancee and she will likely visit the White House fairly soon.
US media reports have said that Turkish investigators believe the journalist was murdered inside the Saudi Consulate. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegation.
