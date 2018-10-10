Trump Says Has Spoken to Saudi Officials About Disappeared Journalist Khashoggi

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has been in contact with senior Saudi government officials about the recent disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

When asked whether he has spoken to Saudi officials regarding Khashoggi's disappearance, Trump said, "The answer is yes."

The president said he had discussed the matter with Saudi officials at the highest level more than once.

He added that his administration was very concerned about what happened to the journalist and determined to find out who was involved in his disappearance. Trump promised to take a very serious look at the incident, characterizing it as a "very sad situation."

He also revealed that his associates have called Khashoggi's fiancee and she will likely visit the White House fairly soon.

Last week, the Turkish-Arab Media Association reported that Khashoggi went missing in Turkey. His fiancee said the journalist was invited to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents needed for his upcoming marriage. The fiancee stayed outside waiting for Khashoggi for several hours before she was told by one of the Consulate General's employees that her fiance had already left and has not been seen by her ever since.

US media reports have said that Turkish investigators believe the journalist was murdered inside the Saudi Consulate. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegation.