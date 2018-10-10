Media Release Footage of Saudis Reportedly Linked to Khashoggi Abduction (VIDEO)

Turkish media on Wednesday published images of men who are believed to have captured Khashoggi while he was in the diplomatic facility.
The Sabah newspaper released images of what it referred to as an "assassination squad" at a passport check in the airport, adding that they had checked into two different hotels in Istanbul on October 2 and left later in the day.
READ MORE: Pompeo Urges Saudi Govt to Support a Thorough Probe Into Khashoggi Disappearance
In the meantime, news channel 24 also broadcasted a video showing a black Mercedes-Benz Vito that was parked near the consulate on October 2 when Khashoggi entered the building. The media outlet suggested that the journalist was inside the van when it later drove to the Saudi consul's home and parked in a garage nearby.
BREAKING — Police footage detailing Saudi squad’s entrance and exit from Turkey on October 2, when Jamal Khashoggi vanished from Saudi Consulate in Istanbul— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) 10 октября 2018 г.
Khashoggi’s entrance, his fiancée, cars and hotel entrance and exists are in the video pic.twitter.com/RiJlHn6JFJ
Previously, sources with the Turkish police told reporters that the journalist might have been killed inside the consulate, while Saudi authorities have denied the allegations, stressing that they had nothing to do with his disappearance.
