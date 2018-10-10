Register
10 October 2018
    UNSC Should Begin Reconsidering Sanctions Against Pyongyang – Joint Statement

    World
    Russia's Foreign Ministry has reported that Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang support the idea of holding talks between the US, China, North Korea and South Korea regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

    The Russian, Chinese and North Korean Deputy Foreign Ministers believe the UNSC should begin to reconsider sanctions against Pyongyang, they said in a joint statement.

    According to the statement, Russia's Igor Morgulov, China's Kong Xuanyou and North Korea's Choe Son Hui held trilateral consultations on the situation on the Korean Peninsula in Moscow on October 9.

    "Taking into account the important steps taken by North Korea toward denuclearization, the sides consider it necessary to start a timely revision of the sanctions against North Korea by the UN Security Council. The sides also reaffirmed their position against unilateral sanctions," the document read.

    The diplomats also expressed support for negotiations aimed at improving relations between the United States and North Korea, as well as between Pyongyang and Seoul.

    "The sides unanimously agreed that there was no alternative to a peaceful political and diplomatic settlement of the whole range of problems of the Korean Peninsula. They also commended the efforts taken by the countries involved in promoting dialogue in the interests of such a settlement. The sides expressed their support for negotiations between North Korea and the United States, North and South Korea in order to alleviate mutual concerns and improve relations," the document read.

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    North Korea’s Kim Hopes for ‘Great Progress’ at Next Trump Summit – Reports
    Earlier, the Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers stated during UN Security Council meetings that sanctions on North Korea should be eased in order to encourage continued progress toward denuclearization.

    In September, Donald Trump stated that the United States would continue the sanctions regime against North Korea until the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

    In June, Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un held a summit in Singapore during which North Korea’s chairman expressed a commitment to abandon the country’s nuclear weapons program, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees and freeze joint military exercises with South Korea.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

