Trump Eyes Post-Election Visit with North Korea’s Kim at Mar-a-Lago

The historic first summit between the two leaders took place in Singapore. The next meeting could be on North Korean or American soil.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is pleased with how negotiations with North Korea are unfolding, adding that he would like a future summit with Kim Jong-Un to take place at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The US president has already hosted Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the resort.

"I think the speed is amazing," Trump told reporters Tuesday at the White House, commenting on how fast the bilateral ties have seemed to develop, according to Politico. "You have no nuclear tests, no rockets. And we have a very good relationship with Chairman Kim. I like him, he likes me."

He also added that the summit will take place after the US midterm elections on November 6.

"It'll be after the midterms. I just can't leave now," Trump said Tuesday, according to Reuters.

© AP Photo / White House Pompeo, Kim Direct Working Groups to Discuss 4 Pillars of Singapore Summit

Following a visit last week by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, North Korea agreed to allow outside nuclear inspectors to visit the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, where Pyongyang tested its nuclear weaponry, to prove that the controversial experimental grounds have been dismantled irrevocably. However, North Korea still insists it will only fully denuclearize after significant concessions from the US — which, apparently, means the withdrawal of US forces from the Korean Peninsula.

Pompeo himself praised the bilateral relations dynamic on Tuesday, expressing gratitude for Kim's cooperation.

"There is still a long way to go, and much work to do," Pompeo told reporters. "We can now see a path to where we'll achieve the ultimate goal, which is the verified denuclearization of North Korea."