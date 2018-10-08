Trump's Peace Plan Doesn't Include Jordanian-Palestinian Confederation – Envoy

In mid-August, Jason Greenblatt, the US President's Special Representative for International Negotiations, warned that neither Israel nor the Palestinians will be pleased with the US plan for the Middle East settlement, but stressed that it was the only way to maintain peace.

In an interview with the Times of Israel, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, said that the US administration's peace proposal on the Middle East settlement is "not looking at a confederation model" related to Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.

Greenblatt explained that the peace plan will comprise a "resolution to all of the core issues, including the refugee issue, and will also focus on Israel's security concerns."

"But we also want to be fair to the Palestinians. We have tried hard to find a good balance. Each side will find things in this plan that they don't like. There are no perfect solutions," he pointed out.

His remarks came after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly said last month that Greenblatt and Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner asked him about his view of a possible confederation and that he allegedly answered that he does want "a three-way confederation with Jordan and Israel". The White House dismissed the reports.

Both during his election campaign and after becoming US President, Trump pledged to take steps to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Among the measures taken was ordering Kushner and Greenblatt to focus on the Middle East conflict and hammer out a plan that could bring peace to the region. The two officials have made numerous trips to the region and held talks with local officials, but have not revealed the details of their proposals on the issue.

Last year, Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocated the US embassy to the city, triggering a new wave of intensified tensions between the Palestinians and Israel.

The decision, which sparked violence on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, was severely criticized by most Muslim countries, as well as the nations supporting a two-state solution to the long-standing conflict.