Cyberattack anti-Russia Claims Divert Attention From US Boosting Cyberwarfare

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it would summon Dutch Ambassador to Russia over the misinformation campaign launched by the Hague in connection with the Netherlands' accusations against Moscow.

Cyberattack claims targeting Russia are used as part of the campaign to divert attention from US efforts to boost its cyber warfare potential, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

The ministry also noted that the Netherlands' actions against Russia had been dictated by the desire to conduct the next round of attacks with the whole procedure being coordinated by the Dutch authorities.

The Russian side emphasized further that Dutch authorities did not press official charges against the accused Russian nationals in April — at the time of the detention in the Hague.

Earlier in the day, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that there was nothing secret in the April visit to The Hague by the Russian experts accused of espionage by the Dutch authorities and the Netherlands made the claims to distract the public ahead of the NATO ministerial meeting.

In addition, Moscow confirmed that the nationals had diplomatic passports as they were on a working trip to test cybersecurity at the Russian diplomatic missions in the Netherlands.

The Russian foreign ministry's comments come following the announcement last Thursday made by Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld that four Russian citizens had been expelled from the Netherlands on April 13 on suspicion of an attempted cyberattack on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), noting that the suspects had diplomatic passports. In its turn, the Russian side stated that there was "nothing secret about the trip of the group of Russian technical specialists" and "it was a completely open and routine working trip."

