Fire, Explosion at Canada-Based Oil Refinery - Irving Oil Company (PHOTO, VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Irving Oil energy company said Monday a "major incident" occurred at its refinery in the city of Saint John in the east of Canada.

"We can confirm that a major incident has occurred at our Saint John refinery this morning. We are actively assessing the situation at this time and will share more information when available," the company said on Twitter.

Earlier, media reports suggested there had been a fire and an explosion at the refinery. According to Saint John Police, they are responding to the incident and are asking residents to avoid the area. Nearby streets have been closed as well.