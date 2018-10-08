Fire, Explosion at Canada-Based Oil Refinery - Irving Oil Company (PHOTO, VIDEO)

"We can confirm that a major incident has occurred at our Saint John refinery this morning. We are actively assessing the situation at this time and will share more information when available," the company said on Twitter.
Earlier, media reports suggested there had been a fire and an explosion at the refinery. According to Saint John Police, they are responding to the incident and are asking residents to avoid the area. Nearby streets have been closed as well.
Hoping all the workers and first responders stay safe on this Thanksgiving Monday reports of an explosion and fire at The Saint John Irving oil refinery!!! pic.twitter.com/mEQKroDTBs— Jason Stephen (@jasonstephensj) 8 октября 2018 г.
#Breaking #Canada: grossa esplosione alla raffineria di Saint John dell'@irvingoil.La compagnia petrolifera definisce 'grave' l'incidente. pic.twitter.com/EHv2mBX6z5— Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) 8 октября 2018 г.
