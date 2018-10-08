Ex-Interpol Chief Probed Over 'Taking and Giving' Bribes, Other Crimes in China

Meng Hongwei resigned as Interpol president on Sunday, after Beijing officials confirmed that he was under investigation in China on suspicion of various crimes including bribery. It had emerged earlier that he hadn't been heard from since September 25, when he traveled to China from France.

Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei is under investigation for suspected bribery, China's Ministry of Public Security said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The ministry alleged that Hongwei had "accepted bribes," adding that any others who took bribes would be probed. "The investigation against Meng Hongwei's taking and giving bribes and suspected legal violations is very timely, absolutely correct and rather wise."

The 64-year-old Hongwei, who also serves as China's deputy public security minister, left Interpol's top post on Sunday.

His resignation came the same day the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China announced that Hongwei was under investigation in China. "Deputy Public Security Minister Meng Hongwei is suspected of breaking the law. The National Supervisory Commission is currently investigating him," the statement read.

Hongwei's wife, who resides in the French city of Lyon where the global policing body is headquartered, reported him missing to police after having not heard from him since September 25, when he traveled from France to his native China. Later on, Chinese media said that he was detained soon after landing on suspicion of providing assistance to a certain company in obtaining a cybersecurity agreement.