Interpol Head Under Investigation on Suspicion of Violating Law – China

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Interpol President and Chinese Deputy Public Security Minister Meng Hongwei is under investigation in China on suspicion of breaking the law, the Communist Party of China said.

"Deputy Public Security Minister Meng Hongwei is suspected of breaking the law. The National Supervisory Commission is currently investigating him," the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China said Sunday in a statement.

According to the reports published earlier in the day, Meng is suspected of providing assistance to a certain company in obtaining a cybersecurity agreement. The Interpol official is currently under investigation.

READ MORE: Chinese Authorities Suspect Interpol President of Corruption — Reports

Earlier this week, French media reported that the Interpol president has been missing since he traveled to China in late September. Meng's wife, who resides in France's Lyon, the same city where Interpol is headquartered, went to the police to signal his disappearance on September 29, however, the official's family has not heard from him since September 25.

Meng assumed office in November 2016. He has held various positions within China's Ministry of Public Security in his decades-long career.