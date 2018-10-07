Interpol Head Under Investigation on Suspicion of Violating Law – China

"Deputy Public Security Minister Meng Hongwei is suspected of breaking the law. The National Supervisory Commission is currently investigating him," the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China said Sunday in a statement.
According to the reports published earlier in the day, Meng is suspected of providing assistance to a certain company in obtaining a cybersecurity agreement. The Interpol official is currently under investigation.
Meng assumed office in November 2016. He has held various positions within China's Ministry of Public Security in his decades-long career.
