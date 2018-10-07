Kim Invites Inspectors to Confirm Dismantling of Nuclear Test Site - State Dep't

US State Department announced that North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has invited inspectors to pay a visit to the Punggye-Ri nuclear test base to provide confirmation of irrevocable dismantlement.
According to previous reports published in May, North Korea's Defense Ministry blew up three tests mines at the Punggye-Ri nuclear test site, also destroying security checkpoints and other facilities.
In late April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced the shutdown of the Punggye-ri site during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. However, Korean relations, which had improved dramatically since the beginning of the year, entered a new period of uncertainty as the United States and South Korea resumed military drills near North Korea's shores. Pyongyang has objected to the military exercises, which it sees as a threat.
