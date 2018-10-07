Kim Invites Inspectors to Confirm Dismantling of Nuclear Test Site - State Dep't

Earlier in the day, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said the official and North Korean leader agreed to create a joint working group to discuss in the near future the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and another possible North Korean-US summit.

US State Department announced that North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has invited inspectors to pay a visit to the Punggye-Ri nuclear test base to provide confirmation of irrevocable dismantlement.

READ MORE: Pompeo Says Held 'Good' Meeting With N Korea's Kim, Continues to Make Progress

The invitation comes following the meeting of Mike Pompeo and Kim Jong-un during his visit to Pyongyang earlier on Sunday, which the secretary considered "good", as it led to an agreement to develop a joint working group for discussing the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and the new North Korean-US summit.

According to previous reports published in May, North Korea's Defense Ministry blew up three tests mines at the Punggye-Ri nuclear test site, also destroying security checkpoints and other facilities.

In late April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced the shutdown of the Punggye-ri site during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. However, Korean relations, which had improved dramatically since the beginning of the year, entered a new period of uncertainty as the United States and South Korea resumed military drills near North Korea's shores. Pyongyang has objected to the military exercises, which it sees as a threat.