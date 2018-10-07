India Agreed to Buy S-400 Despite US Sanctions Threat - Russian Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) – The contract between Russian and India on supplies of S-400 air defense systems is based on long-term cooperation between the two countries, which was not undermined by the threat of sanctions from the United States, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Sunday.

Borisov, broadcast by Rossiya-1 TV channel, confirmed the conclusion of the contract, saying that it was "based on long-term cooperation."

When asked whether possible US sanctions could not convince India to refrain from signing the contract, Borisov answered affirmatively.

The minister's statement comes following the announcement of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport’s Director General Alexander Mikheev made on Friday that Russia began to implement the contract on supplies of S-400 to India.

The United States voiced its concern over the Indian plans to purchase the S-400 systems, pointing out that sanctions over the deal could not be ruled out.