16:19 GMT +307 October 2018
    Russian Embassy in London

    Russia Awaits UK Reaction to News of Planned Cyberattack on Moscow - Embassy

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The absence of an official response on behalf of the UK authorities to media reports about London preparing a cyberattack on Russia might imply that the information is correct, a representative of the Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik on Sunday.

    "The embassy believes that the Conservative government should immediately clarify its position concerning the United Kingdom's aggressive plans in the cyberspace cited by The Sunday Times newspaper. The absence of an distinct reaction might signify the credibility of such claims," the representative said, commenting on an article about UK plans to carry out a large-scale cyberattack on Russia to damage its infrastructure.

    READ MORE: Cybersecurity Expert Refutes McCain's Idea of Cyberattack Against Russia

    Earlier on Sunday, The Sunday Times reported, citing high-ranking UK security officials, that the UK Defense Ministry was considering the possibility of conducting massive cyberattacks on Russia in order to disrupt electricity in the country in case of Moscow's alleged aggression.

    According to the newspaper, the United Kingdom's military potential is not enough to confront Russia. In this regard, the UK government decided that a massive cyberattack was the only alternative to the use of nuclear weapons to tackle so-called "Russian aggression." Thus, London now wants to develop the cyberpotential of the country in order to be able to "turn out the lights in the Kremlin" if necessary.

