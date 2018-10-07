Russia Awaits UK Reaction to News of Planned Cyberattack on Moscow - Embassy

"The embassy believes that the Conservative government should immediately clarify its position concerning the United Kingdom's aggressive plans in the cyberspace cited by The Sunday Times newspaper. The absence of an distinct reaction might signify the credibility of such claims," the representative said, commenting on an article about UK plans to carry out a large-scale cyberattack on Russia to damage its infrastructure.
According to the newspaper, the United Kingdom's military potential is not enough to confront Russia. In this regard, the UK government decided that a massive cyberattack was the only alternative to the use of nuclear weapons to tackle so-called "Russian aggression." Thus, London now wants to develop the cyberpotential of the country in order to be able to "turn out the lights in the Kremlin" if necessary.
