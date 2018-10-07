Pompeo Says Held 'Good' Meeting With N Korea's Kim, Continues to Make Progress

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that he held a "good" meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to Pyongyang.

"Had a good trip to Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim. We continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit. Thanks for hosting me and my team," Pompeo said on Twitter.

Later on Sunday, Pompeo will fly to South Korea to brief its president and foreign minister on the results of the talks, before traveling on to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese officials.

The second summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim was said to be a key topic on Pompeo's agenda during the trip to Pyongyang to advance the existing efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

Over the last few months, the situation on the Korean Peninsula has significantly improved with the North Korean leader pledging to give up his nuclear aspirations after several rounds of talks with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in and a historic summit with Trump this summer.

In June, US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un held their first official summit in Singapore. Upon the conclusion of the talks, the two countries signed a bilateral agreement outlining their joint commitment to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. However, the agreement did not specify steps or deadlines as to when would denuclearization be achieved.