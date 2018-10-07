Pompeo Says Held 'Good' Meeting With N Korea's Kim, Continues to Make Progress

"Had a good trip to Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim. We continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit. Thanks for hosting me and my team," Pompeo said on Twitter.
Later on Sunday, Pompeo will fly to South Korea to brief its president and foreign minister on the results of the talks, before traveling on to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese officials.
The second summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim was said to be a key topic on Pompeo's agenda during the trip to Pyongyang to advance the existing efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.
In June, US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un held their first official summit in Singapore. Upon the conclusion of the talks, the two countries signed a bilateral agreement outlining their joint commitment to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. However, the agreement did not specify steps or deadlines as to when would denuclearization be achieved.
