Netanyahu Says Agreed With Putin to Meet in Near Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting in the near future.

"A short while ago, I spoke with President Putin. We agreed to meet in the near future in order to continue the security coordination between the military of the two countries. Israel will continue acting to prevent Iran from establishing military bases in Syria and transferring lethal weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon," Netanyahu said on Twitter.

This would be the first meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin following the Il-20 incident.

On September 17, the Russian Hmeymim air base in Syria lost contact with the crew of the military aircraft, which was monitoring the situation on the ground in Syria's Idlib province.

At the same time, four Israeli F-16 jets were hitting Syrian targets in Latakia province. According to Shoigu, Israel had notified the Russian military of its airstrikes only one minute before their start and failed to provide the location of its bombers to Russia. As a result, the Il-20 was caught in the crossfire and was downed by a missile launched by Syria's S-200 air defense system.