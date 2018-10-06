Russia, UK to Eventually Restore Good Relations - Foreign Intelligence Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Saturday that he believed that Moscow and London would be able to restore friendly relations despite the recent major deterioration in bilateral ties.

"All wars end with peace," the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview with the Rossiya television channel when asked whether the two countries, which had fought against fascism together, will eventually overcome their differences.

His statement comes following London's announcement on Thursday that the Russian military intelligence service GRU was "almost certainly" responsible for a number of cyber attacks on political institutions, media outlets and companies around the world. Moscow has repeatedly denied all allegations about its involvement in any cyberattacks, with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying that the recent claims were a part of yet another anti-Russia campaign.

In March, the bilateral relations took a nosedive, when the United Kingdom claimed that Russia had orchestrated the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury. Moscow has refuted these allegations, arguing that London had not provided evidence to substantiate its claims.