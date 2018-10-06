Register
    AK-15 and AK-12

    Guinea Interested in Purchase of Russian Military Equipment - Prime Minister

    © Sputnik / Vasily Raksha
    RHODES (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova - Guinea is interested in the purchase of Russian military equipment, and cooperates with the country on military issues, Prime Minister of the Republic of Guinea Ibrahima Kassory Fofana told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Rhodes Forum.

    "Absolutely, why not," the prime minister said, when asked if Guinea would be interested in buying Russian military equipment.

    Fofana added that Russia and Guinea had a history of cooperation.

    "Sixty percent of our soldiers are trained in Russia, 60 percent of military equipment comes from Russia. So by now on the day-to-day basis we are purchasing materials from Russia," the prime minister added.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the Guinean prime minister discussed potential cooperation in geological prospecting. The two countries are already working together on bauxite production, with Russian aluminum company RUSAL owning the development rights to Guinea's Dian Dian deposit, which is estimated to have a record capacity of 564 million tonnes.

    "We are open to any Russian company coming [to Guinea for mining projects]. Russia is one of the main players in the mining sector especially in the bauxite sector in Guinea," the prime minister said.

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks at the lower parliament house's plenary meeting
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    Russia's Advanced Weapons' Production Up Fourfold Over Last 5 Years - Shoigu
    Fofana added that two Russian companies, Rusal and Nordgold, currently operating in Guinea, were both "doing very well."

    Nordgold bought a controlling stake in the Lefa mine in Guinea in 2010. The mine is located some 430 miles north of the country’s capital, Conakry. In 2017, 208.800 ounces of gold were produced at the mine.

    The two-day Dialogue of Civilizations forum began on the Greek island of Rhodes on Friday.

    Tags:
    military equipment, cooperation, Guinea, Russia
    Votre message a été envoyé!
