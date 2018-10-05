French Authorities Launch Probe Into Disappearance of Interpol Chief - Reports

The French authorities have launched an investigation into the disappearance of Interpol President Meng Hongwei in China, local media reported on Friday citing sources.

An investigation into the disappearance of the Chinese president of Interpol, Meng Hongwei, who left France for China in late September and hasn't been heard from since has been launched by French authorities.

"The investigation into the disturbing disappearance of the president of Interpol has started. He hasn't been heard from since he left France for China in late September," Europe 1 reported.

The official's wife, who resides in Lyon, the same city where Interpol is headquartered, reported him missing.

According to Interpol's website, Meng Hongwei previously served as Vice Minister of Public Security in China.