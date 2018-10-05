Russia to Summon Dutch Ambassador Amid Hacking Accusations - Source

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Dutch accusations of cyberattacks are part of a "staged propaganda campaign against Russia." Moscow has also warned the Netherlands that the "spy mania campaign" has seriously harmed bilateral relations.

"The ambassador of the Netherlands will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry," a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

The day before, the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands said that the country's security services had prevented a hacker attack on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), alleging that four Russian citizens had planned the intrusion. According to Dutch Defense Minister Ank Beyleveld, the suspects, who held diplomatic passports, were expelled from the Netherlands on April 13.

The defense minister claimed that the Russians had a car full of electronic equipment parked near a hotel next to the OPCW's headquarters in The Hague and allegedly tried to hack into its computer system.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the statement of the Defense Ministry of the Netherlands was made before the OPCW session on October 9, on the threshold of which a "necessary" political stir was created in order to provide for the insinuation of illegal initiatives.

A source from the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that there "were and could be no" attacks on the OPCW by Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the Netherlands "waited almost six months" to publish data on the expulsion of four Russian nationals from the country.