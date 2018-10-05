Denis Wukwege and Nadia Murad Named Winners of 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

Last year's winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) due to its efforts "to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons."

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has named Denis Mukwege, a gynecologist treating victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nadia Murad, a human rights activist and survivor of sexual slavery by Daesh in Iraq, as the winners of the 2018 Peace Prize.

​"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. Both laureates have made a crucial contribution to focusing attention on, and combating, such war crimes," the committee said.

​"Denis Mukwege is a helper who has devoted his life to defending these victims. Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others," it said.

​Speaking about Nadia Murad, the committee stressed that she showed "uncommon courage in recounting her own suffering."

This year 329 candidates were nominated for the prize, of which 112 were public and international organizations. The Peace Prize is one of five that was bequeathed at the very end of the 19th century by the Swedish industrialist and inventor Alfred Nobel. Unlike other Nobel awards and according to the will of its founder, the peace award ceremony takes place in Oslo.

The cash amount of each of Nobel Prize in 2018 is 9 million Swedish crowns (one million US dollars).