Norwegian Nobel Committee Announces 2018 Peace Prize Winner (VIDEO)

The committee keeps the list of nominations secret for 50 years, although some candidates are revealed by their nominators. Last year's winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) due to its efforts "to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons."

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is holding a ceremony to announce the winner of the 2018 Peace Prize.

The controversial White Helmets NGO, also known as the Syrian Civil Defense, Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, whistleblower Edward Snowden and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees are among this year's nominees.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.