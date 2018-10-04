US Boosting Number of Labs in Areas Close to Russia, China - Russian MoD

The Russian Defense Ministry has spoken about the biological coming threats from the US, saying that the latter has at least 30 laboratories under its control all over the world.

The Russian Defense Ministry has stated Thursday that Washington was highly likely boosting its military and biological potential under the cover of peace research.

As Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces specified, the Pentagon continues to reconstruct laboratories under its control in Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The Lugar Center is only a small element of the extensive US military-biological program. Vigorous activity has been launched on the territory of the states adjacent to Russia, where the Pentagon-controlled laboratories also function," he stated.

