US Conducted Provocation by Leaking Personal Data of Russian Diplomats - Moscow

“I would also like to remind you about the leaks that were organized in the BuzzFeed internet resource: the banking information of Russian diplomats in the US got there. We repeatedly provided these data and pointed out the inadmissibility of such stories to the American side, as there is no doubt that US security services carried out a deliberate provocation," Zakharova said.

Previously, the outlet published a story which included banking data of the Russian Embassy to the US, as well as information on the Russian diplomats' financial operations. The story reported data on the investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. According to Moscow, US authorities demonstrated "a complete inability to provide normal conditions for the work of foreign diplomatic missions in their country."